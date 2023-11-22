Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Animal has been the talk of the town for quite some time, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor along with Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana is directed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The pre teaser and the teaser of the movie have got a lot of love from the fans and audience all over as they are watching the actor Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar.

Also the songs that have been released are getting a lot of love from the fans all over, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie and the expectations are high from the movie because of its intense setup and different shade of the actor, Ranbir Kapoor. Well today let us see how the movie is important for the actor.

We have seen the previous releases of the actor Ranbir Kapoor grabbed attention and won several hearts, movie Tu Jhoothi main Makkar got great reviews from critics and fans and was a decent hit at the box office, also movie Brahmastra that also had Alia Bhatt along with was subject of discussion with regards to the content, before that we have seen a disaster coming from the actor titled Shamshera.

Well it has been a long time since we have seen a blockbuster coming from the side of the actor, this is a film also important for the because he is the central character of the movie and the fans are super excited to see his evil side in the movie that has been promised till now.

On the other hand, another name that has grabbed our attention is Bobby Deol, the actor who was seen for a few seconds in the teaser and has been the talk of the town. We are indeed waiting to see his great performance on the big screen as he has won hearts at ott with his projects like Aashram, Love Hostel, Class of 83.

Also read OMG! Rashmika Mandanna gets MOBBED by the fans after landing in Mumbai for the Animal trailer launch event

It has been a while since we have seen the actor and his craft on big screens and hope is also from his character too. Well having said all these points, what do you think of these cast and how important the movie is for all, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Animal is all set to hit the big screens on 1sr December clashing with movie Sam Bahadur.

Also read Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Ajay Kumar cannot stop himself from praising the actor’s dedication and hard work; Says ‘Shah Rukh put in a total of six hours of hard work……..he wouldn’t sit down, he kept rehearsing’