MUST READ! This is why Anushka Sharma hasn’t started working for her next film yet

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two never fail to set major relationship goals.

The adorable duo had their first child Vamika in January this year. Since then, they've been particularly protective about their daughter’s photos. Anushka Sharma opened up about her pandemic pregnancy and why she hasn't begun working on her next project yet in an interview with Grazia.

Anushka Sharma was most recently seen in the 2018 film Zero. The actress says she needed to take some time off to figure out what she wanted to do professionally and what kinds of films she wanted to be a part of. The actress said, “The conversation surrounding mental health and the importance of taking a break has now gained prominence, given the trying times we’ve had. As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent.”

Further, she said that women are pressured to look a specific way before they become moms before they get pregnant, and certainly after they have a baby. “Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?” Anushka also opened up about the initial months of pregnancy and said that they were 'awful'. Anushka further expressed her gratitude as Virat was around her at the time because he was not playing any cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

