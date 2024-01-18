Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff both

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the current talk of the town the movie that has great talents like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F is indeed one of the biggest release of the year and one of the much anticipated noes of the year, the movie has been grabbing the attention ever since the announcement video was out last year, the movie which is said to be a grand acting entertainer is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer or the teaser of the movie which is the current topic and today let us discuss why this movie is a very important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about the previous movies of the actor Akshay Kumar unfortunately it has not done good numbers at the box office movies like Mission Raniganj, Selfie did were not able to attract more eyeballs and footfalls, and these movies were rejected by the fans all over, before that movie like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey were also by the audience, only movie OMG2 has collected decent numbers but again the movie had belong to Pankaj Tripathi, whereas actor Akshay Kumar was as good as the special cameo and he was less to be seen in the movie. Having said that, this movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the ray of hope for all the fans all over.

On the other hand, actor Tiger Shroff is also struggling to give a hit, the last 2 movies of the actor Heropanti 2 and Ganapath were clearly rejected by the fans, also this is an important film for the actor, and he is indeed looking very promising.

No doubt the posters and the setup of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is really looking very promising and we shall look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

