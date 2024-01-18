Must Read! Why Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an important film for Akshay Kumar as well as Tiger Shroff

Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hitting the big screens soon and today let us see why the movie is important for both the leading actors
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 14:38
movie_image: 
Tiger Shroff

MUMBAI: Movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the current talk of the town the movie that has great talents like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F is indeed one of the biggest release of the year and one of the much anticipated noes of the year, the movie has been grabbing the attention ever since the announcement video was out last year, the movie which is said to be a grand acting entertainer is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer or the teaser of the movie which is the current topic and today let us discuss why this movie is a very important film for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Talking about the previous movies of the actor Akshay Kumar unfortunately it has not done good numbers at the box office movies like Mission Raniganj, Selfie did were not able to attract more eyeballs and footfalls, and these movies were rejected by the fans all over, before that movie like Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey were also by the audience, only movie OMG2 has collected decent numbers but again the movie had belong to Pankaj Tripathi, whereas actor Akshay Kumar was as good as the special cameo and he was less to be seen in the movie. Having said that, this movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the ray of hope for all the fans all over.

Also read- Woah! Teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release with Fighter on Republic Day

On the other hand, actor Tiger Shroff is also struggling to give a hit, the last 2 movies of the actor Heropanti 2 and Ganapath were clearly rejected by the fans, also this is an important film for the actor, and he is indeed looking very promising.

No doubt the posters and the setup of the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is really looking very promising and we shall look forward to see what the team has to offer with the movie.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Exclusive! The teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been locked, here are the teaser details

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Prithviraj Sukumaran Sonakshi Sinha Manushi Chhillar Alaya F Ali Abbas Zafar Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 01/18/2024 - 14:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Shahid
Exclusive! "We wanted a on screen couple with lot of electrifying chemistry, so that is why Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon" Dinesh Vijan
Shahid Kapoor
Exclusive! "I really miss watching love stories on big screen" Shahid Kapoor
Shahid
Exclusive! "For the first time I was actually nervous while shooting with Shahid Kapoor" Kriti Sanon
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Trailer Review! The fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya seems to exactly what we were waiting for, read to know more
Varun
OMG! Varun Dhawan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, netizens say “she looks really uncomfortable”
Sonam Kapoor
Whoa! Sonam Kapoor’s 20 kgs weight loss transformation leaves fans surprised “6 more to go”