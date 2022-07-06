Must Read! This is why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan does not want the title of King like SRK

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and sought-after actors in B-town. Having worked in several hit films, he enjoys a huge fan following.

He is currently making headlines for his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. With the success of the film, Kartik Aaryan has registered his name in the biggies of Bollywood and has proved the power of his stardom. While the film is breaking all the records at the box office, the actor is constantly getting titles from his fans including, the King of Bollywood but seems like he has other ideas.

His performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has won the hearts of the movie-goers and the film’s success is surely the epitome of Kartik's phenomenal performance that has made him grab a special place in the heart of the audience. The young superstar has often been referred to as or been conferred with the title of the King of Bollywood by his fans after delivering multiple hits back to back, comparing him to the rom com King, Shahrukh Khan.

However, it seems he is not ready to accept the title now. In a recent interview, when a popular RJ said that before him only Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed such titles, Kartik revealed that whenever he gets these titles he feels good. “But, I don't think I want to accept the term king. I still have a long way to go, so it's too early to say that. I'll take prince. I am joking. I think I'm just happy with all the love that first started coming after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success or after Pyaar Ka Punchnama and now after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” he said.

