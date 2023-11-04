Must Read! Why have new actresses not yet established themselves in the industry?

MUMBAI : Every generation has actresses that leave a strong mark at the box office and also impress one and all with their performances in movies. Like there was a time when Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi ruled, later it was an era Juhi Chawla and Kajol; then came in Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, followed by Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others.

In the last decade, one actress, who has actually left a strong mark at the box office and has also proved herself as a star, is Alia Bhatt. Then all eyes were on the new generation of actresses, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

Janhvi and Sara made their debut in 2018, and their debut movies were a hit at the box office. Meanwhile, Ananya made her debut in 2019, but Student of The year 2 failed to get the audiences to theatres.

Janhvi and Sara in their nearly five years of career had three theatrical releases. While Janhvi’s only one film did well at the box office, Sara’s two films left a mark at the ticket windows. Talking about Ananya, she had two theatrical releases, and while one did well at the box office, the other was a disaster.

These three actresses were touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood, but till now, they haven’t established themselves in the industry. While they have been doing movies which are releasing on OTT, Janhvi, Sara, and Ananya haven’t left a strong mark with their performances or box office collection of their movies that can make people sit back and notice them.

An industry insider on the condition of anonymity told us, “Janhvi and Sara are talented; it’s just that they need good scripts and directors. They have proved their mettle with movies like Kedarnath and Gunjan Saxena. But, luck is not favouring them. Janhvi’s post-pandemic releases, Roohi and Mili were flop, and Sara after Love Aaj Kal only had OTT releases. Due to the pandemic, their movies were released on OTT. But now, maybe these actresses should concentrate on films that would get a theatrical release and also showcase their acting talent."

“Ananya needs to prove her talent and star power both. She is yet to get in the league of Sara and Janhvi, and if she has to stand out, she has to maybe come out of her comfort zone, and challenge herself as an actor,” the insider added.

The insider further stated that these actresses are over-exposed on OTT due to which the audience might not be keen to watch them on the big screens in future. So, being choosy and selecting the right projects is something these actresses should concentrate on.

What do you have to say about Janhvi, Sara, and Ananya; do you think they have failed to make a strong mark? Let us know in the comments.

