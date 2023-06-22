Must Read! “Why Kartik Aryan requires a remix song in his every movies” netizens reacts as there are reports of Pasoori getting recreated in Satyaprem Ki Katha

There are many news and reports which are saying that movie Satyaprem Ki Katha will have a reprised version of the popular song Pasoori, well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 18:18
movie_image: 
Must Read! “Why Kartik Aryan requires a remix song in his every movies” netizens reacts as there are reports of Pasoori getting

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani titled Satyaprem Ki Katha is no doubt one of the big releases of the Year, the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and the songs are winning the hearts of the fans.

The movie which is directed by Sameer Vidwans, and the fans are looking forward to the movie and they are looking for every single detail with regards to the movie.

And now there are many repose which are saying that the movie will have a recreation of a popular song Pasoori, yes you heard right, as per the reports, it is said that Satyaprem Ki Katha will have the recreated version of the popular song Pasoori and this news has grabbed the attention the attention of the fans and they have their different point of views.

ALSO READ –Exclusive! “This is one of the most sensitive characters I have played” - Kiara Advani on Satyaprem Ki Katha

As we all know Kartik Aryan had earlier recreated few songs in his previous movies, the fans are saying why the actor always need to have a recreated song in his movies, whereas many people have expressed their disappointment with regards to the previous recreated song and they are now saying not to spoil Pasoori.

What are you on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the recreation of the popular song Pasoori, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ Shocking! Manav Kaul recalls the time he mistakenly became a suspect in Gulshan Kumar murder case

 

Satyaprem Ki Katha Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 18:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Yatin Karyekar and Ujwala Jog roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!
MUMBAI:   TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Star Plus is currently...
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
MUMBAI:  After Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Adipurush' has dipped at the box-office, animated film '...
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
MUMBAI: The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Adipurush' has stirred controversy over dialogues, which has been termed...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Shocking! Bigg Boss calls Akansha Puri fake and warns her that there is no place for fakeness in the house
MUMBAI:   Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream three days back on the Jio Cinemas at 9: 00 pm and since day one, a...
Kya Baat Hai! Ahead of him stepping into the lead role, fans go over in a frenzy over Shakti Arora joining Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!
MUMBAI:With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed
MUMBAI:   Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has been getting some mixed to negative...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adipurush
With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres
Adipurush
'Adipurush' makers change Bajrang's 'tere baap ka' line to 'tere Lanka ka'
Adipurush
Shocking! “Free mein bhi ticket mile to nahi jaunga” netizens reacts as the ticket price of Adipurush gets slashed
Vidya Balan
Neeyat trailer! Vidya Balan looks promising in this ‘who done it’ murder mystery
Aryan Khan
Must Read! Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan may need to record their statements in the bribery case against Sameer Wankhede
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Must Read! Rumored couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari gets love from the netizen, they are saying ‘made for each other’