Must Read! “Why Kartik Aryan requires a remix song in his every movies” netizens reacts as there are reports of Pasoori getting recreated in Satyaprem Ki Katha

MUMBAI:Upcoming movie of Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani titled Satyaprem Ki Katha is no doubt one of the big releases of the Year, the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and the songs are winning the hearts of the fans.

The movie which is directed by Sameer Vidwans, and the fans are looking forward to the movie and they are looking for every single detail with regards to the movie.

And now there are many repose which are saying that the movie will have a recreation of a popular song Pasoori, yes you heard right, as per the reports, it is said that Satyaprem Ki Katha will have the recreated version of the popular song Pasoori and this news has grabbed the attention the attention of the fans and they have their different point of views.

As we all know Kartik Aryan had earlier recreated few songs in his previous movies, the fans are saying why the actor always need to have a recreated song in his movies, whereas many people have expressed their disappointment with regards to the previous recreated song and they are now saying not to spoil Pasoori.

What are you on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the recreation of the popular song Pasoori, do let us know in the comment section below.

