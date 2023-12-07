Must read! “Why ruin classics, we need some original content", netizens react on the announcement for remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi'

Recently, there was an announcement made for the official remake of classics like ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi'. Check out some of the reactions of the fans and audience.
 
Netizens reacts as the remakes

MUMBAI With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made. Our filmmakers never fail to impress the fans and audience with their content driven movies.  

Currently, there are reports which announce the official remake of some old classics like ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi'. Well, on one hand, there are fans who are super excited for with this announcement. But, there are also people who are unhappy about the same. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, many express their disappointment, questioning as to what is the purpose of ruining the old classics. They also suggest that it is high time and Bollywood needs to come up with original content instead of making remakes. Also, a few comment, ‘yeh log kabhi nahin sudhrenge’.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the audience on this official announcement for remake of movies like ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi'? Do you really think these movies should be remade? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

