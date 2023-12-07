Must read! “Why ruin classics, we need some original content’ Netizens reacts as the remakes of ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi announced

Recently there was an announcement news that the team has came ahead for the official remake of classics like ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi, check out some of the reactions of the fans and audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 10:51
movie_image: 
Netizens reacts as the remakes

MUMBAI With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made, our filmmakers never fails to impress the fans and audience with their content driven movies .  

Recently we have heard the news that there has been announcement of official remake of some old classics like ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi, well on one hand there are fans and audience who are super excited for with this announcement, but on the other there are people who are really not happy but this announcement, check out the comments below.

ALSO READ  :Exclusive! “I really do not like the hashtag 'about last night'” - Mona Singh

As we can see these comments, many people are expressing their disappointment and saying why?, and what is the purpose of ruining the old classics, whereas many people are saying that it is high time Bollywood needs to come up with original content and stop remaking. Also few are saying ‘Yeh log Kabhi Nahin sudhrenge’

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the audience on this official announcement of remake of movies like ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ & ‘Bawarchi and do you really think these movies should be touched, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ :Wow! Ranveer Singh gives final touches to RRKPK, indeed the excitement is increased

 

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

