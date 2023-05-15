Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing

Actress Alia Bhatt is getting negative comments and getting hugely compared with Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 19:59
movie_image: 
Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing

MUMBAI:Actress Alia Bhatt has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting contribution, over the time she has been ruling the hearts not only with her cuteness but also some interesting posts on the social media handle.

 

 

Having said that this latest video of the actress is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city, the actress is all the love for her style and her dress, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for her dress and outfit, have a look at the comments.

ALSO READ –Funny! As Jyotika joins Ajay Devgn in his supernatural thriller; netizens have hilarious responses about Tabu not being cast in the film

As we can see in these comments many people are comparing the actress with actress Deepika Padukone and saying why is she copying her, few are saying this is not at all suiting Alia Bhatt it only suits to Deepika Padukone, few said Deepika Padukone knows to carry such a dress.

What are your views on these comments for actress Alia Bhatt and on getting compared with Deepika Padukone, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?

Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Troll Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 19:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Hindola Chakravorty to be seen opposite Tanish Alladi in Telugu OTT series Koncham Choosi Preminchu Dude
MUMBAI: While we always get to hear about the Hindi OTT shows, there are many series that are being made in other...
Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing
MUMBAI:Actress Alia Bhatt has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting contribution, over the...
SPNI strengthens its focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment; makes strategic leadership changes
MUMBAI:Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has made strategic leadership changes to align with its vision for the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Woah! Shivendra out of danger, Surilii sneaks into the hospital
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Sai, Satya and Virat in danger
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! City of Dreams 3 actor Eijaz Khan on censorship on OTT, “I don’t think there’s any need for any more censorship”
MUMBAI:Eijaz Khan is one of the most popular TV actors. He has been a part of many shows on television, and now, he is...
Recent Stories
Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing
Must read! "Why is she copying Deepika Padukone" Netizens trolls Alia Bhatt on her dressing
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil Kapoor
WOAH! Did Anil Kapoor give a hint about working with Madhuri Dixit again soon?
Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet z
Whoa!Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from a fan on his motorbike to reach his shoot amidst heavy traffic, netizens say “Sir helmet zruri h”
Vicky Kaushal
Exclusive! “This movie is a complete family entertainer and this was the major reason for doing” Vicky Kaushal
Sara Ali Khan
Exclusive! “I relate to the pulse of Indian family” Sara Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan
Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, “Hope it's not a Theri remake”
Nirbhay Wadhwa
EXCLUSIVE! Mahabharat fame Nirbhay Wadhwa to star in Bhojpuri movie Om