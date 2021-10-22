Must Read! 'Why there is no Abhishek Bachchan in the movie?'; Netizens comment on the teaser of Bunty Aur Babli 2

MUMBAI: Bunty Aur Babli which was released in the year 2005 was indeed one of the most loved movies of all time. Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukharji were immensely loved by the fans and this Jodi was the talk of the town then. No doubt the magic which both of them created with the movie can be recalled till today.

And now the makers are back with the sequel of the movie, and ever since the sequel was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the further announcement and the movie. As we all know the sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 will have Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukharji along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, but there will be no Abhishek Bachchan in the movie.

Today the makers have dropped the teaser of the movie which is getting some amazing responses from fans all over. But there are few people who are missing Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty in the movie and here are a few comments coming from netizens.

The fans are saying that Bunty can be only one and that is Abhishek Bacchan, as we see the fans are asking in the comment section that why the movie does not have Abhishek Bachchan as they can see Abhishek and Rani as Bunty and Babli.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee after a long gap in this movie. The trailer of the movie will be out on 25th October and the movie will release on 19th November 2021.

