Must Read! Why Tiger 3 is an important film for Salman Khan

After delivering line of strictly average movies Tiger 3 is very important movie for Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the leading role is the talk of the town currently, this movie which is directed by Maneesh Sharma also has Emraan Hashmi as the main villain. The excitement is high because it is one of the important part of the spy Universe following the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

There are many videos which are floating all over the internet and Youtube which are trying to dissect how the movie will be connected with War and Pathaan. The teaser, trailer and the songs of the movie has already got a Thumbs Up from the from the fans and audience and this movie has a potential to be the next blockbuster of the Year after movies like Pathaan, Jawan and Gadar 2.

This movie is very much important for the actor Salman Khan because if we see the previous movies of the actor, he has not delivered clean blockbuster movie for a long period of time. The previous release of actor Salman Khan Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was strictly average and got some mix to negative response from the fans all over, on the other hand his movie Radhe  which was said as the spinoff of Wanted was release on ott platform and received  mix to negative response.

Movie Antim which also had Ayush Sharma along with the superstar Salman Khan was appreciated by the fans and audience but that was because of Ayush Sharma's performance on the other hands Salman Khan was less to be seen in the movie.

Well having said all these points Tiger 3 which is named after the character name of superstar Salman Khan and which is the brand in itself is indeed one of the biggest movies of the year and it has to surpass some major records and should definitely work in the favour of the actor Salman Khan. 

What are your views on these points and what are your expectation with the movie Tiger 3 to let us know in the comment section below.

Tiger 3 also has superstar Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from movie War, indeed it will exciting to see this crossover.

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the big screen on 12th November, it's a Diwali release.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

