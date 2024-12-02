Must Read! “Why we don't hear anything about Dhoom 4” netizens ask for the next installment of Dhoom

No doubt one of the most loved and successful action franchise of Indian cinema is Dhoom and now the fans all over are eagerly waiting for the next part of the movie as they can't see any news about the movie
MUMBAI: Dhoom has been one of the most successful action franchise in industry. The movie has some amazing cast like Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and the main villain that has been changing in all 3 movie. It started with John Abraham, later it was Hrithik Roshan and last we saw Aamir Khan as the villain, no doubt it is one of the most successful franchises.

We have seen and loved part 1, 2 and 3 and now the fans are eagerly looking for part 4 of the movie, many people are complaining that the makers or the production house are not saying anything about the fourth part of the movie, and they are really looking forward to the 4th installment.

Preeti – “Why there is no Buzz or any news about Dhoom 4, I am eagerly looking forward to the next part of the movie Dhoom, I am a big fan”

Prajakta – “The scale of Dhoom 3 was very high which had Aamir Khan, maybe the makers are very confused what they will show next, but I am waiting for the movie please announce the fourth part”

Aakash- “It’s been a long time since the movie Dhoom 3 released. Now it is high time that the makers should come up with the 4th part, it is one of the most successful franchises”

Aakif – “There were many reports which was saying that Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to do the 4th part. What about the buzz? where is the news? we are waiting!”

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the fans and audience for the movie Dhoom 4, what are your views on these comments and are you also waiting for the movie Dhoom 4, do let us know in the comment section below.

