Must Read! Will Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah break the jinx of flop remakes at the box office?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah is all set to release tomorrow. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam.
MUMBAI :Post the pandemic, the audiences’ taste has changed a lot. Thanks to the exposure to OTT even the language barrier is over and now, a person sitting in North India is equally interested in watching a movie made in Telugu. Also, the availability of South films in Hindi (dubbed version) on OTT and YouTube has helped them reach wider audiences.

So, because of the reasons above, the Hindi remakes of South films have not been doing well at the box office post the pandemic. Last year, remakes like Bachchhan Paandey, Jersey, Nikamma, HIT: The First Case, Vikram Vedha, and Mili, all of them failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, this year also, three remakes have hit the big screens, Selfiee, Shehzada, and Bholaa. While Selfiee and Shezada were disasters at the box office, Bholaa’s verdict is not yet out. However, the Ajay Devgn starrer also won’t be a huge hit as it has been getting a lukewarm response at the box office.

Now, tomorrow, one more remake is going to be released in theatres. We are talking about Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam.

The trailer of Gumraah has received a decent response, and even the promotions have been average. The movie clearly depends on word of mouth. So, let’s wait and watch if Gumraah will be able to break the jinx of flop remakes at the box office.

Are you excited to watch Gumraah in theatres? Let us know in the comments below...

