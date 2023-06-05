Must Read! Will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan be the first 300 Crore movie for Akshay Kumar?

MUMBAI: One of these much talked about movies of Bollywood in today's time is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the movie which has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading role is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Since the announcement video was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to the update of the movie and currently the movie is under the shooting process and we have seen many BTS pictures which are floating all over the internet which are indeed increasing the excitement level of the fans.

ALSO READ – Wow! Sanya Malhotra purchases a 4BHK house in Gurgaon

Recently makers have given some glimpses of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff announcing that the movie will be releasing on Eid 2024, well these pictures have grabbed the attention of the fans and many people are saying that this could be the first movie of Akshay Kumar which will touch the mark of 300 crore.

Indeed, the movie has all the elements which are required for a complete mass masala entertainment and we would love to see if this movie crosses the mark of 300 crore and become the first movie for Akshay Kumar entering the club.

What are your views on this and how excited are you for the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office