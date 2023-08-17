Must Read! Will Gadar 2 break the record of Pathaan at the box office? View poll results

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur has taken the box office by storm. The film, in just five days has collected Rs. 228.98 crore and it is already a blockbuster. But now, everyone is keen to know what collections will be in the coming days.

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now, with the collection of Rs. 543.05 crore. Everyone has been waiting to know whether which film can break the record of Pathaan; even on social media people are talking about the collections of both the movies.

TellyChakkar decided to ask its readers whether Gadar 2 will be able to beat Pathaan and well, the result is a big yes. 72% of people have stated that ‘yes’ Sunny Deol starrer will break the record of Shah Rukh Khan’s films, and only 28% of people feel that it won’t. Check out the results below...

With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is back with a bang. In the past many years, his films have not worked well at the box office at all, but finally, he has got a hit now. Well, the same thing happened with Shah Rukh Khan. In the past few years, his films were also not doing well, and when he made a comeback with Pathaan, the film broke many box office records.

