Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s previous hits?

Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the big screens today. While we wait to know how much Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will collect at the box office on its day one, let’s have a look at the top 5 openings of Salman Khan’s movie…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/21/2023 - 18:44
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has hit the big screens today. The movie has received mixed reviews, and even the audience has been giving mixed reactions to it. But, that’s something very common when it comes to Salman Khan’s movies.

While we wait to know how much Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will collect at the box office on its day one, let’s have a look at the top 5 openings of Salman Khan’s movie…

Bharat

Salman Khan’s last Eid release was Bharat which hit the big screens in 2019. The movie was a semi-hit at the box office, but had taken a bumper opening of Rs. 42.30 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was a Diwali release and on its day one the film had minted Rs. 40.35 crore. It was a super hit at the box office.

Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan was also an Eid release. It had collected Rs. 36.54 crore at the box office on its day 1. The movie with a collection of Rs. 300.45 crore was a blockbuster at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The second instalment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai, had collected Rs. 34.10 crore on its day one. The movie was blockbuster at the box office with a collection of Rs. 339.16 crore.

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had opened very well at the box office, and it had minted Rs. 32.93 crore. The movie was also a super hit.

Now, let’s wait for the first day collection of KKBKKJ.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Must Read! Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan beat these highest opening day collections of Salman Khan's previous hits?
