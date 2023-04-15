Must Read! Will Palak Tiwari’s debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan open doors for TV stars’ kids in Bollywood?

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. So, will this open doors for TV actors’ kids in the Hindi film industry?
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI:   Kids of Bollywood actors being launched in a big film is nothing new. But, with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan something new is going to happen. A daughter of a TV star is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer. We are talking about Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari is one of the biggest names in the television industry, and while one would have thought that Palak would follow her mother’s footsteps, she decided to join films. Palak grabbed everyone’s attention after she starred in the music video Bijlee Bijlee and everyone agreed that she is Bollywood ready.

But, now as Palak is making her Bollywood debut, it will be interesting to see whether it will open doors for more TV actors’ kids to make their debut in Hindi films. Let’s wait and watch.

Before making her acting debut, Palak had worked as an assistant on Salman Khan starrer Antim. At the trailer launch, Salman had revealed that Palak was initially not ready to do Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but she later agreed.

Are you excited to watch Palak on the big screens? Let us know in the comments below...

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on Eid this year. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

