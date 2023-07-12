Must Read! Will Ranbir Kapoor inaugurate the 600 crore with the movie Animal?

Looking at the blockbuster response of the movie Animal can we say that this movie can be very first film to inaugurated 600 crore club (Hindi net)
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Movie Animal that has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, all over the nation and the globe, the movie that also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri along with the actor is directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy director Arjun Reddy. The movie is getting brilliant response for the never seen before avatar of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and for the brilliant execution of the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The love from the fans can be seen with the collections made by the movie, the movie is breaking every box office records by every passing days and rewriting the success all over again, currently as per Wednesday which was yesterday the movie has collected around 500 crores at the world wide and it has collected 315 crores only in India in just 6 days breaking the lifetime collection of the movie Tiger 3 in just 5 days.

Over the years we have seen superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan introducing the 100 crore club, 200 crore club and 300 crore club, with their blockbuster movies and now can we say that movie Animal will inaugurate the 600 crore club in Hindi language.

Can we assume that the youngest Superstar Ranbir Kapoor will be the first actor and the name who will be inaugurating the 600 crore club in Hindi net with his movie Animal, well this is not impossible looking at the collection of the movie which is touching sky at the moment.

Do you think Ranbir Kapoor can become the very first actor in the Indian cinema to touch the mark of 600 crore Hindi language and how did you like the movie Animal, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

