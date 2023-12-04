Must Read! Will Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar break the debut jinx with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. So, will these actresses break the debut jinx with the film? Read on to know more...
MUMBAI:Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release on Eid this year. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, but along with her, we will get to watch three more actresses in the movie, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. 

Of the three actresses, Shehnaaz is the most popular name. She is a big name in the Punjabi music and film industry and with her stint in Bogg Boss 13, she became a household name across the country. KKBKKJ will mark Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut and her fans are super excited about it. 

Palak Tiwari is TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, and thanks to her social media posts, music video, and her viral pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the actress has already grabbed everyone’s attention. Also, not to forget that she looks gorgeous and all eyes are on her. 

The third debutante in KKBKKJ is Vinali Bhatnagar. She is a model and had participated in Miss India pageant as well. So, let's see what she will have to offer in the movie. 

Well, many actresses like Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Sonakshi Sinha, Sneha Ullal, Zareen Khan, Daisy Shah, and others have made their debut with Salman Khan. But, not many of them have left a strong mark in the industry. 

So, it will be interesting to see whether Shehnaaz, Palak, and Vinali will be able to break the debut jinx of Salman Khan or not. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 00:01

