Must Read! Will the audience like to see Sonam Kapoor in YRF’s Spy Universe? View Poll Results

MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor has been in the industry for more than a decade. She has been a part of many hit films, and also impressed critics and audiences with her performance in a few films. The actress was last seen in the 2019 release The Zoya Factor and has Blind lined up but it is yet to see the light of the day.

Recently, it was announced that Sonam has been signed by YRF Talent. Actors, who are under YRF Takent, do get a chance to feature in the movies produced by Yash Raj Films. Reportedly, Sonam will be seen in two projects that will be produced by the YRF.

While there’s no official announcement about the projects, TellyChakkar asked its viewers on Instagram if they would like to see Sonam in an YRF’s Spy Universe movie and well, the poll results are out.

So, 60% of people have voted ‘Yes’ that they would like to see Sonam in YRF's Spy Universe movie. However, 40% of people think that she should not star in a Spy Universe film. Check out the poll results below...

Well, would you like to see Sonam in Spy Universe? Let us know in the comments below.

Sonam starrer Blind was shot around two years ago. The film might get an OTT release as it was a part of Jio Cinema’s slate which was announced a few weeks ago.

The actress is currently on a maternity break, but it looks like she is all set to make her strong comeback.

