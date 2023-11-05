Must Read! Will the success of Kerala story help the actress Adah Sharma getting some good movies now?

Adah Sharma is getting some amazing response for her movie The Kerala. Will the success of the movie now give a platform to the actress to be in some good content movies in the future?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 14:09
movie_image: 
Adah Sharma

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma who is currently winning the hearts of fans with her phenomenal performance in the movie The Kerala Story is no doubt one of the popular names we have in Bollywood industry. The actress is getting some amazing response from the fans for her character in the movie and previously we have seen and loved the actress in movies like 1920, Commando 2 and short movies like Soulsathi and others.

Having said that, The Kerala Story is the biggest success of the career of the actress Adah Sharma and many people are loving what she has done in the movie and most of the people are seeing the actress for the first time because of the huge buzz of the movie.

There are many comments and posts all over the internet which are saying that it was just the matter of the right opportunity given to the actress Adah Sharma to shine and this movie was this opportunity and they are keeping High Hopes from the actress in the future that they would love to see her many such content driven movies.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Adah Sharma birthday: Did you know The Kerala Story actress was reportedly going to star opposite Salman Khan in THIS film?)

Having said that, do you think the success of the movie Kerala Story will now give an amazing platform to the actress Adah Sharma to be in some content driven movies in the future and she can be the part of some big banner Movies Now.

Well, what are your views on the performance of the actress Adah Sharma and do you really want to see her in some big banner movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Must Read! “She is the exposing too much” Huma Qureshi gets brutally trolled for her dress at an event)

Adah Sharma ADAH SHARMA BIRTHDAY The Kerala Story ADAH SHARMA FANS Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 14:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Karan Suchak to enter Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! No new wild card entries to enter the show; this will be the concept of the wild card entries for this season
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
HEARTWARMING! Shraddha Arya pens a heartfelt note for her Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Anjum Fakih, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of...
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
MUMBAI :Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her talent. She is indeed one...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Vanraj apologises to Anupama; indirectly tells her to return back to the Shah house
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’
MUMBAI :Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted together on a dinner date. The couple always happily poses...
Recent Stories
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
Latest Video
Related Stories
latest pictures invites a lot of trolling
What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”
Anushka Sharma
Funny! Here’s how Virat Kohli reacted when paparazzi addressed Anushka Sharma as ‘sir’
We would love to see them once again on big screen
Audience Perspective! “We would love to see them once again on big screen” netizens as they see Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at an event
Huma Qureshi
Must Read! “She is the exposing too much” Huma Qureshi gets brutally trolled for her dress at an event
Zayn Marie Khan
Sexy! Here are times actress Zayn Marie Khan raised temperature with her hot looks
Adah Sharma
Must Read! Adah Sharma birthday: Did you know The Kerala Story actress was reportedly going to star opposite Salman Khan in THIS film?