Must Read! “Wish they are back together”, netizens hope as they spot Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are no doubt one of the most loved pairs we have in B-town. Over the time, they have been grabbing attention of the fans and setting some major couple goals.

But also, there are many reports speaking about their breakup. The pair hasn't been spotted in recent times, until now. Yes, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted together for the very first time after their rumoured breakup.

The couple was seen attending an event and the pictures and the videos are getting viral all over the internet, these pictures are getting a lot of love from the fans and they have their set of comments.

Many love Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani as a pair and wish that they both are back together. Also, netizens describe the two as a perfect couple and long to see more of them in future.

What are your views on the latest clicks of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani attending an event together? Do you want them to get back together? Do let us know in the comment section below.

