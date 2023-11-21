Must Read! World cup or the flat content, what was the reason of downfall Tiger 3 collection

Movie Tiger 3 is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, what do you think what can be the reason
Tiger 3

MUMBAI : Movie Tiger 3 which has Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since the teaser of the movie was out, and the fans have loved the trailer of the movie when it was out and they really had high hopes from the movie. Tiger 3 which is directed by Band Baaja Baraat and Fan director Maneesh Sharma is the part of YRF Spy universe after the movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

No doubt the fans were excited to see this Spy verse thriller and there were many theories much before the release of the movie on how this thriller is connected with the movie War and Pathaan. It was a Diwali release and the movie had open to mixed to positive response from the fans and audience, we can see many videos where the fans were praising and appreciating the movie and the actor Salman Khan, whereas on the other hand we can also see many fans and critics who were not really happy with the content and the storytelling of the movie Tiger 3.

Well the majority of the reviews are mixed, where the audiences are saying the storyline was not up to mark, it was very much predictable and there were expecting more from the movie Tiger 3, as the benchmark was set high by the movie Pathaan and War.

Well there are many people who are saying it was the flat storytelling and the predictable storyline that has pulled the movie down. On the other hand there are many people who are saying the release date of the movie was very bad, and the world cup has a great impact and effect on the movie Tiger 3 and its collection.

Also many people are shocked to see the single digit collection of the movie Tiger 3 on day 9 which was yesterday, the movie just collected around 7 crore.

Well what do you think is the major reason for Tiger 3 not performing at the box office as expected, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

