Must Read! “Yash Johar and me always wanted to work together but that did not happened, but now I am very happy to be a part of a Dharma Production movie” Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: No doubt Anil Kapoor is one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood industry, also known as ever young actor Anil Kapoor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo which also has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

In his recent media interaction Anil Kapoor spoke in detail about working with Raj Mehta, Anil Kapoor says that Raj is just 2 movie old director his first movie Good Newwz was immensely loved by the fans and that was because of the fun factor in the movie, there is a very unique way he presents the comedy, also his comedy never looks like a cringe but it will definitely make you laugh, and the same thing the fans will see in this movie Jugjugg Jeeyo also.

Anil Kapoor also says that before selecting any movie he does not go to select different roles deliberately but that gradually happens, for any particular project he has a different reason to do a film,. he looks at the producer, justice to the role and there are many different things which makes him say yes for a project. Anil Kapoor also says for him being a director is also the most important thing which he looks for before saying yes for any project.

Anil Kapoor went candid and revealed he and Yash Johar always wanted to collaborate with each other, but that never happened so now he is very happy to be a part of a Dharma Production.

The movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is all set to hit the big screen on 24th June.

