Must read! “Yeh to Band Baja Barat ka Ranveer Singh lag raha hai” netizens on Aryaman Deol

MUMBAI: It is the celebration time for the Deol family as son of Sunny Deol, Karan Deol is all set to get married with his long time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Last Night the Deol family had a Sangeet ceremony of Karan Deol and Drisha and we have seen many celebrities gracing the celebration.

One name which had grabbed the attention of the fans was the son of Bobby Deol Aryaman Deol, in this video as we can see the son and the father getting clicked together and they both are looking supremely handsome.



The fans are not keeping calm but praising and appreciating the starkid Aryaman Deol for his looks, have a look at these comments

As we can see these comments many people are comparing the actor with the younger version of Ranveer Singh and saying that he is exactly looking like Band Baja Barat movie’s Ranveer Singh, whereas many people are saying that he is more handsome than his father Bobby Deol and he can have a good future in Indian cinema.

What are your views on these comments coming for Aryaman Deol, son of Bobby Deol and you think he should be making his Bollywood debut, do let us know in the comment section below.

