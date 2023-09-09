Must Read! “Yeh pura Khichdi banaa Diya Hai” netizens reacts to the announcement video of Welcome To The Jungle

The announcement video of the movie Welcome To The Jungle is finally out on Akshay Kumar's birthday and it is getting some mix to negative reactions from the fans and audience
movie_image: 
Yeh pura Khichdi banaa Diya Hai

MUMBAI: One of the most loved and successful franchises of movies is Welcome. How can we forget the movie Welcome which was released in the year 2007 and till today it is considered as one of the best comedy films made in Indian cinema. The sequel of the movie Welcome titled as Welcome Back which had John Abraham in the leading role, the movie got some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience. 

The news and the articles of the third part of the movie has been floating all over the Internet for quite a long time and now today on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's 56th Birthday the official announcement video of the third part of the movie “Welcome To The Jungle” is out. 

As we see in the announcement video there is a huge number of cast, and this cast includes names like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav.

As we see in the announcement video the entire cast is jamming the titular song of the Welcome in a hilarious way, giving the theme of jungle in the background. Well this announcement video has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet, on one side where the fans are expressing their excitement and waiting for the movie on the other and there many who are not happy with the cast and have some mix to negative reactions.

As we can see these comments, people expressing that this is not at all up to Mark and this announcement video is a big let down to the Welcome franchise. Also on the other hand, many people are saying the movie Welcome is incomplete without Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. Many people are expressing that they are not happy with the cast like Disha Patani and also they are not happy with the director Ahmed Khan looking at his previous work.

Indeed the announcement video is getting some mixed reactions, what are your views on this announcement video and how excited are you for the movie Welcome To The Jungle, do let us know in the comment section below.

