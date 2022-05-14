Must read! You will be surprised to know what Kiara Advani had once told the late Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: Alia Advani, known professionally as Kiara Advani, works predominantly in Hindi films. After making her debut in the comedy film Fugly (2014), she played a supporting role as MS Dhoni's wife in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She played Sakshi Dhoni in the MS Dhoni biopic starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Her chemistry with Sushant was loved by all. The actress has revealed that she was enamoured by Sushant and got to know about him in detail while they were shooting for the film in Aurangabad. Kiara had told Sushant that someone should make a biopic on him after listening to his life journey.

"We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we must have packed up at 8 pm. We had a 4 am flight. And we decided, let’s call it an all-nighter. That is when I got to spend time with Sushant, and we got chatting. It is so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading,” Kiara said.

After talking to Sushant, Kiara remembered telling him, "Someone should someday make a biopic on you because it is so interesting.”

Not just that, but Kiara found it really fascinating that Sushant used to sleep only for two hours and still come up on the sets energised.

On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 features Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani. It will hit the big screens on May 20, 2022.

