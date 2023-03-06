Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer takes a very good start, more than expected

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a decent pre-release buzz. It was expected that the movie might take a slow start and if the word of mouth is good it will show a growth further. However, the film on day one itself has taken a very good start.

The movie on its day one has collected Rs. 5.49 crore which is very good. It’s a mid-budget film and as the reviews and word of mouth is positive we can expect it to grow at the box office today and tomorrow. If the growth is good, we can expect around Rs. 17-20 crore of the weekend, and if the growth is exceptional then the movie might also cross Rs. 20 crore in three days.

This is really a good sign for the Hindi film industry as many mid-budget films were not doing well at the box office. Apart from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and The Kerala Story, no mid-budget movies have received a good response. And now, with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting a good opening, one can expect that many filmmakers will opt for a theatrical release for their mid-budget movies.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is still holding well and on its fifth Friday the movie has approx. collected Rs. 1 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 232.72 crore.

