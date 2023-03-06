Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer takes a very good start, more than expected

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which was released yesterday has taken a very good opening. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 11:16
movie_image: 
more than expected

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a decent pre-release buzz. It was expected that the movie might take a slow start and if the word of mouth is good it will show a growth further. However, the film on day one itself has taken a very good start.

The movie on its day one has collected Rs. 5.49 crore which is very good. It’s a mid-budget film and as the reviews and word of mouth is positive we can expect it to grow at the box office today and tomorrow. If the growth is good, we can expect around Rs. 17-20 crore of the weekend, and if the growth is exceptional then the movie might also cross Rs. 20 crore in three days.

Also Read:  Must Read! With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting rave reviews, here’s a look at the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan

This is really a good sign for the Hindi film industry as many mid-budget films were not doing well at the box office. Apart from Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and The Kerala Story, no mid-budget movies have received a good response. And now, with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting a good opening, one can expect that many filmmakers will opt for a theatrical release for their mid-budget movies.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is still holding well and on its fifth Friday the movie has approx. collected Rs. 1 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 232.72 crore.

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sara Ali Khan Vicky Kaushal kanupriya pandit Inaamulhaq Sharib Hashmi Laxman Utekar Sachin-Jigar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 11:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
MUMBAI  :Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are one of the most renowned couple’s of the Hindi Film industry. Right from their...
APPLAUD-WORTHY! 5 times Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa broke major stereotypes with its interesting storylines
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on small screens ever since it aired its first episode. ...
WHAT! This Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 co-contestant is Sheezan Khan’s birthday TWIN, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and...
MUST READ! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives an update on the last Two weeks; thanks fans for their support
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering news and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow!Jasleen gives Seerat a lovely makeover
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
EXCLUSIVE! Imlie fame Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new shows are in...
Recent Stories
Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Sweet! Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary; Shweta Bachchan shares a delightful post writing “the long and short of it!”
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Must Read! With Zara Hatke Zara Bachke getting rave reviews, here’s a look at the upcoming movies of Sara Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Trending! From Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s leaked video to Ileana D’cruz hinting at engagement or marriage; here are trending entertainment news of the day
Priyamani
Exclusive! Priyamani on Jawan, “We waited so long, might as well wait for another two-three months for it”
SHARIB HASHMI
Exclusive! Sharib Hashmi roped in for Luv Ranjan’s next titled 'Uff'
beach babymoon
Wow! Ileana D'Cruz shares stunning glimpses of her beach babymoon, check it out