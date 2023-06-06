Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability

After a very good weekend, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke showed a drop at the box office. But, now it needs to be stable in the coming days.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 11:23
movie_image: 
now needs to be stable further

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a very good weekend. The film in three days collected Rs. 22.59 crores, and now, all eyes were on Monday. Well, on Monday, mostly all films show a drop and that has happened with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as well.

On its fourth day, the film collected Rs. 4.14 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 26.73. The drop is not a bigger one, but now, the film needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days.

Also Read:  Must read! Here's what worked in favour of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

One of the positive things favoring the movie is that on coming Friday there’s no major theatrical release. So, even during its second weekend, the film will continue to do well at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has time till the 15th of June to be stable at the box office as on 16th June Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush will hit the big screens. So, a window of two weeks will help the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer.

While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar is getting a re-release this week, it doesn’t look like it will affect Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is still managing to collect, but on a lower side. The movie has till now collected around Rs. 236.87 crore. It’s a blockbuster.
Also Read: Wow! First Mimi and now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - filmmaker Laxman Utekar knows the pulse of Indian audience
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Adipurush The Kerala Story Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 11:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
MUMBAI :In February this year, Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage...
WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been in the making for the past few years. Earlier, due to the pandemic, the...
Pandya Store: New Challenge! Arushi becomes a new challenge as she marks her dhamakedar entry
MUMBAI :The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan
MUMBAI :Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has...
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability
MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a very good weekend. The film in three days...
Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Seerat Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
Recent Stories
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together
Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”
Here’s what netizens have to say
WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say
Beyonce’s concert
Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan
Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan once took a dig at Vidya Balan
What! Kareena Kapoor Khan once took a dig at Vidya Balan, said “fat is not sexy”
Laxman Utekar
Wow! First Mimi and now Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - filmmaker Laxman Utekar knows the pulse of Indian audience