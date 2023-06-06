Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had a very good weekend. The film in three days collected Rs. 22.59 crores, and now, all eyes were on Monday. Well, on Monday, mostly all films show a drop and that has happened with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as well.

On its fourth day, the film collected Rs. 4.14 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 26.73. The drop is not a bigger one, but now, the film needs to be stable at the box office in the coming days.

One of the positive things favoring the movie is that on coming Friday there’s no major theatrical release. So, even during its second weekend, the film will continue to do well at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has time till the 15th of June to be stable at the box office as on 16th June Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush will hit the big screens. So, a window of two weeks will help the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer.

While Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar is getting a re-release this week, it doesn’t look like it will affect Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. But, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is still managing to collect, but on a lower side. The movie has till now collected around Rs. 236.87 crore. It’s a blockbuster.

