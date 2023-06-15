Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer crosses 60 crore

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has surely given the Hindi film industry a sigh of relief. When it comes to small budget and medium budget movies, the makers have been either opting for an OTT release or the film would be getting a very dull response at the box office. However now, with the success of ZHZB, it is clear that if the film is good, it will work at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been stable at the box office in its second week. The film on its day 13th collected Rs. 2.25 crore at the box office, taking the till date total to Rs. 61.02 crore which is very good.

The movie will end its two week run with a collection of around Rs. 63 crore. In its third week, the movie will show a major drop as Adipurush is slated to release. However, the movie still has chances to collect on a lower side.

For now, it looks like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will end its theatrical run with a collection of around Rs. 70 crore at the box office. The movie is a hit!

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a very important film for Sara and Vicky as it was their first theatrical release post-pandemic. Before the pandemic, both their last releases were flop. However, ZHZB has proved that if they star in good movies, they can give hits.

Meanwhile, now all eyes are on Adipurush.

