Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ends its two week run on a good note

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer ends its two week run on a good note

Here’s how much Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MUMBAI : Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has become a hit at the box office. The film had a very good run at the ticket windows from day 1 itself. In its first week, the film collected Rs. 37.35 crore which was very good.

During its second weekend, the movie collected Rs. 16.20 crore at the box office, and further stayed stable on weekdays as well. On its 14th day, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke collected Rs. 1.98 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 63 crore.

Well, this week, Adipurush has been released, so Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will see a huge drop at the box office. However, the Prabhas starrer has received a mixed response from critics and audiences, so this can help the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to get some boost in its third week.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was an important film for Vicky and Sara as they wanted a hit to get a boost in their career, and finally, that has happened. It also proved that if small and mid-budget films are entertaining and have good content then the audience will surely watch it and make it a hit.

Till now, Hindi films that have done well at the box office are Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

