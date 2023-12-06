Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer does well in its second weekend; Sunny Deol starrer gets a good response

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to stop at the box office. The film on its second weekend didn’t just be stable, but showed a huge jump.

On its second Friday, it collected Rs. 3.42 crore, on Saturday, the movie showed a jump and minted Rs. 5.76, and on Sunday, it once again jumped and collected Rs. 7.02 crore. So, in its second weekend, the film collected Rs. 16.20 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 53.55 crore.

The film has done exceptionally well at the box office in its second weekend, and now, if it stays stable at the box office during the weekdays, the two-week collection can be around Rs. 62-65 crore which means that the movie is a clean hit at the box office.

It will be interesting to see whether Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be able to survive at the box office in its third week after Adipurush releases.

Meanwhile, Gadar in its re-release has collected approx. Rs. 1.30 crore in three days which is quite good. The film has received a limited release, plus it’s a buy one get one free ticket offer on the movie. So, keeping all those things in mind, the film has done well. Now, it will be interesting to see what response Gadar 2 will get at the box office.

