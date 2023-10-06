Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan stays rock steady on its second Friday; Sunny Deol starrer takes a good start

Here’s how much Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar collected at the box office. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 15:37
movie_image: 
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Gadar

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in no mood to slow down at the box office. The film collected Rs. 37.35 crore in its first week, and on its second Friday it remained rock steady at the box office.

The movie collected Rs. 3.42 crore on its eighth day, taking the till date collection to Rs. 40.77 crore. The film is expected to show a good growth over the weekend. If the growth is good, then the film can collected Rs. 50 crore by the end of its second weekend.

After a good second weekend, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke needs to be stable on weekdays, and for now, it looks like by the end of its second week, the movie will collect around Rs. 60 crore which is very good. It is a clean hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Gadar has been accepted by the audience once again. The film re-released yesterday, and reportedly, it collected approx. Rs.30 lakhs on day one which is good. The movie has been released in very limited theatres plus there’s a buy one get one free offer on it. So, keeping all that in mind, a collection of Rs. 30 lakhs is quite good. Now, let’s see what response it will get at the ticket windows in the next few days.

While Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Gadar will attract audiences this week, all eyes are on Adipurush which will release next week.

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 15:37

