Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's good opening paves way for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received a good opening. So, now that paves way for Vicky’s upcoming movies...
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI : Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. However, he is yet to make a mark as a bankable star. As a lead, his seven films have hit the big screens till now, Masaan, Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

From the seven films, only one, Uri: The Surgical Strike, left a strong mark at the box office. Now, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received a good opening, and it is expected that the film will do well at the box office in the coming days.

Also Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is a timepass film with a good amount of laughter, drama and emotions

But, at least with a good opening, it is a sign that people are interested in watching Vicky if the film is entertaining. Now, after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor has some interesting films lined up. Check out the list below...

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk will be seen in a movie together which is reportedly titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on 25th August 2023.

Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film titled Sam Bahadur. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and it is slated to release on 1st December 2023.

Vicky Kaushal – YRF’s next

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly done a rom-com titled The Great Indian Family which is produced by YRF and stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. The movie is not yet officially announced, but it is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and it is said that already the shooting of the film is done.

So, are you excited for Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies? Let us know in the comment below...

Also Read: Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer takes a very good start, more than expected

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

