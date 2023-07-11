Must Read! Zeenat Aman gets an operation for her eye condition Ptosis says “it is the result of an injury I suffered…”

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and beautiful former beauty queen. The veteran actress who still has that glamor and zeal in her gave her fans an important health update recently. The Don actress underwent an eyelid surgery due to a condition called Ptosis.

The condition was due to an eye injury she suffered many years back and resulted in her right eyelid to droop. Sharing a picture from her hospital on Instagram, Zeenat shared, “ have a condition known as ptosis - the result of an injury I suffered many decades ago that damaged the muscles around my right eye. Over the years, it caused my eyelid to droop further and further. And a few years ago it became so acute that it began to obstruct my vision.”

She further wrote, “When so much of one’s career is predicated on one’s appearance, coming to terms with a dramatic change to it is difficult. I know for a fact that this ptosis narrowed my opportunities and made me the subject of unwanted attention. But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still.”

Zeenat concluded saying, “The treatments available to me at that time, and for decades after, were unsuccessful. Then this year in April, a leading ophthalmologist informed me that things had advanced, and surgery to lift the eyelid and restore my field of vision was possible. I dithered for a long time, then underwent a battery of tests, and finally committed to the procedure. That morning in the hospital I was terrified. My extremities turned icy and involuntarily shivers racked my body. Zahaan kissed my forehead, reassured me, and wheeled me to the OT, where I surrendered to the hands of my medical team. I emerged from there an hour later - alive, well, and looking like a pirate with an eye patch. Recovery has been slow, steady, and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now.”

Zeenat Aman was known for her unconventional and glamorous roles. She has been part of blockbusters like Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbaani, Dhund, Don, Manoranjan and Yaadon Ki Baarat.

