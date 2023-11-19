Must read! Zoya Akhtar reveals about being unsure to cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in The Archies

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is awaiting the release of The Archies, has said that she had second thoughts about casting star kids in the film. Speaking with India Today, Zoya also added that it's ‘weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous’.
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is awaiting the release of The Archies, has said that she had second thoughts about casting star kids in the film. Speaking with India Today, Zoya also added that it's ‘weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous’. 

Also read - OMG! Zoya Akhtar blames media for nepotism as half of The Archies cast gets ignored

The film marks the acting debut of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Zoya said, “The thought did occur to me, but then I thought I should not think like that because they are the best for the part and I should do that, and if someone has to do something, they will do it. If people like their work, they will like it. But when I looked at them and the auditions, they looked promising for the three roles. So, it would be very weird if I did not cast them. It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit. Of course, I thought about it, but you cannot deny that they are the best for the roles. I care about my film at the end of the day.”

When Zoya was asked if she took pressure of people's expectations with the firsts in the film, she said, “You cannot. People that are going to like it will like it, those who will hate will hate it and those who have already decided to love it will love it. All you can control is what you are doing, and make it the best, and if your film has honesty, people will find reasons to like it.”

Helmed by Zoya, The Archies will release on Netflix on December 7. The story follows the life of popular fictional characters – Archie (Agastya), Betty (Khushi), Veronica (Suhana), Jughead (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie (Vedang Raina), Ethel (Dot) and Dilton (Yuvraj Menda).

Also read - Woah! The Archies makers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti open up about the casting of the film, Khushi Kapoor casted first as 'Betty'

They navigate romance and friendship in the 1960s as they come together for the future of their town, Riverdale, when developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

