MUST SEE! Here’s where the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan lives life king size across the world, in his many homes

MUMBAI: November 2 has been a special day for Bollywood for decades now as it marks the birthday of one of the biggest superstars India, or for that matter any country has ever seen, Shah Rukh Khan. Every year fans gather outside SRK’s house on this day just to get a glimpse of the actor and see him wave to them. Such is the aura of the actor, also referred to as King Khan or Badshah of Bollywood.

But since he is the Badshah, he needs to have some taste like them too. And it reflects in all the properties that he owns. From his house, Mannat, which is a landmark and a must visit place for any Mumbai tourist, to an island home in Dubai, SRK does live life king size. So, here’s a look at them:

Mannat

Mannat arguably has one of the best views out there from any property in Mumbai. Facing the Arabian Sea and Bandstand in front of it, SRK resides in one of the most lush and expensive localities of Mumbai, more so made by his presence indeed. Gauri Khan has decorated the house herself and their Rs 200 crore Bandra home includes six floors with five bedrooms, an elaborate library, a well-equipped gym, a pool, and even a private movie theatre.

Place in Alibaug

Lonavala and Alibaug are two of the most favourite getaway places for any Mumbai resident, so it makes perfect sense for SRK to have a place in at least one of these places. SRK’s sprawling farmhouse is just a ferry ride away, and the family’s preferred location to destress, party and hold gatherings. It’s located on the Deja Vu farms, spanning over 20,000 square metres estimated around Rs 15 crore, fully equipped with a pool, patio spaces, and a private helipad.

South Delhi Love Nest

Both SRK and Gauri have a history with Delhi. Both their roots are from there, it is where they met for the first time, where SRK proposed to Gauri and many more landmarks of their life have happened there. So, it’s natural for the couple to have a place of their own there too. They have a mansion in South Delhi, capturing all their milestones in life, thus being really special to them.

Jannat, Dubai

This Dubai getaway home was reportedly gifted to SRK by a Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel PJSC and this vast property is worth around Rs 18 crores. It has some really amazing features like remote-controlled garages, a private pool and a direct connection to waterfront activities like deep-sea fishing, doing complete justice to its name.

Place in London

London is amongst one of the many favourite overseas places for our Bollywood stars and even SRK has one of his own places there. However, the whole family has never shared any glimpses from the place and even its existence is not known to many.

