MUST SEE! Ibrahim Ali Khan having fun at the shoot of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead

MUMBAI: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh have already been a part of Bollywood for so long and his sister Sara Ali Khan also made her acting debut three years ago, but we might have to wait a little longer to see the youngster himself to be seen in front of the screen. Although, his photoshoots do make his fans and the audience eager for it to happen soon.

But Ibrahim has started his journey in Bollywood, at least behind the camera. The youngster is currently working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, and it seems like he is having a gala time working there.

Ibrahim’s Instagram account might be private but he already has a number of fan accounts out there who keep themselves updated with his activities. On Wednesday, pictures of Ibrahim enjoying behind the scenes with the film’s crew surfaced online. A few of them even had Ranveer and Alia in them. And Ibrahim seems so happy to just be a part of a film’s set that he can’t stop smiling.

Another video that surfaced online sees Ibrahim swaying to the beats of Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover along with people from the film’s crew. The team has recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Delhi.

Ibrahim is yet to make his screen debut but the youngster is already quite popular amongst the young crowd. Him and dad Saif both have previously stated that he indeed wants to enter in the acting world, but he is first testing waters behind the camera and getting some experience with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also features legends like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

