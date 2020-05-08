Must see: KGF fame Yash with his family and newborn son

MUMBAI: Kannada actor Yash is very known for his role in blockbuster movie KGF Chapter 1.

The actor garnered a lot of love and appreciation not only in the Kannada industry but also in Bollywood. Fans loved his acting, power-packed action sequences, and his punch lines in the film.

With this movie, Yash was introduced to the Bollywood audiences, and we loved him so much that we all are eagerly waiting for the next part of the movie.

Recently, he took to social media to sharedm an amazing picture with his family, where we see him with his actress wife Radhika Pandit, their 2-year old daughter Ayra, and newly born son.

This picture is really sweet, and it’s a treat for all the fans of the couple.

Yash will next be seen in his much awaited movie KGF Chapter 2 with Sanjay Dutt in the negative role.

