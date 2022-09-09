Must See! Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares pictures from her ‘Shaad’ ceremony; looks gorgeous basking in the ‘pregnancy glow’

MUMBAI: We recently got to know that Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child and the news of the same took the internet by a storm as their fans and well-wishers poured in good wishes for the couple.

The actress recently celebrated the Bengali ceremony of ‘Shaad’ and has shared some beautiful pictures from the same. The ceremony is like a baby-shower wherein expecting mothers are thoroughly pampered with love and affection and the Bengali beauty’s mom and husband too featured in these posts.

In these posts the actress wore a Hot-pink silk saree with minimal gold work, but still managed to look festive-ready and regal. The additional gorgeous Pink bindi completed her look with some gold jewellery. While Karan looked dapper in a simple, White traditional kurta.

In one of the videos, we see some puja ritual being conducted where the actress is being blessed and then fed well by her mother.

In some of the other pictures, the actress is seen posing solo and with her mother and husband and managed to carry the pregnancy glow of a mom to be absolutely perfect. Check out the pictures below.

Most of the fans have commented their best wishes for the actress and her unborn baby and hope for good health for both of them. The ceremony looked absolutely regal with the maintained simplicity and elegance.

