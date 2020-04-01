Must see: Nargis Fakhri's rainbow-themed makeup and hair

MUMBAI: Right from her debut in Rockstar, actress Nargis Fakhri showed immense talent and the potential to make it big in Bollywood. Well, the beautiful actress rules the hearts of millions.

From Rockstar and Housefull to Main Tera Hero, she has played a variety of characters and aced them all.

Nargis is also loved for her dance moves. She sets the screens on fire with her sizzling dancing skills.

During the present nation-wide lockdown, all of us, including celebrities, are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. The actress was seen indulging in a creative activity. She not only wore a rainbow-themed wig but also put on the same shades of make up.

Have a look below.

Well, doesn't she look simply stunning? We sure think so.

