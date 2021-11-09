MUST SEE! Raj Kundra’s first public outing after his involvement in the porn case

MUMBAI: The month of July ended on a rather bleak and worrisome note for Shilpa Shetty Kundra and family as her husband Raj Kundra was taken into custody for his involvement in the case of allegedly producing and distributing hotshot videos through mobile apps in 2021. He was granted bail in September but the whole family was put under scanner after the incident and it had been a tough few months for them.

Also read: MUST READ! Raj Kundra granted bail on Pornography case, Read More

Now, recently pictures of Raj’s first public appearance after the case surfaced online where Raj and Shilpa are seen visiting a temple. In the pictures, Shilpa is seen holding Raj's hand as they visited the Jwalaji Devi and Maa Chamunda Devi Temple in Himachal.

The actress shared various pictures and videos of the shrines that the couple visited during their trip to Himachal. Shilpa even posed with the locals there and shared the pictures on her Instagram stories. A picture of the couple performing the puja at one of the temples also went viral on social media.

Shilpa is a very spiritual and religious person who loves to visit temples and shrines to pay her respect and ask for the blessings of the almighty. And this trip became more special as after going to Vaishno Devi on a solo visit recently, this time she was accompanied by her husband. Recently, Raj even deleted all his social media accounts bidding a farewell to the virtual world.

Also read: CONTROVERSIAL! Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a note on Instagram after it comes into notice that Raj Kundra has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.