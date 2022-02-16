Must Watch! Anushka Sharma who is portraying the role of Jhulan Goswami is all set to kickstart for ‘Chakda Express’

MUMBAI: Actress Anushka Sharma has started prepping for her comeback film ‘Chakda Xpress’, where she will be seen playing the woman fast bowler of India ‘Jhulan Goswami’.

“She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively,” informs a trade source.

“Anushka Sharma doing a film on women’s cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas, makes things all the more exciting!” informs the source.

‘Chakda Xpress’ is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream — to play cricket. The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

