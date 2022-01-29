Must Watch! Can you imagine SRK and Aishwarya Rai performing Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ song?

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s item number ‘Oo Anatava’ is taking the internet by storm. Apart from recreating, few fans have clubbed music videos of old songs with Alllu’s film and recently a fan reimagined Oo Anatava in the 90s with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

From actors, international cricketers to social media influencers, the majority of the audience has recreated the hook step from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

While there are few netizens who have reimagined the songs of Pushpa with old music videos. Similarly, a digital creator named Harsh Pranav merged Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s famous song Ishq Kameena with Samantha’s item number and wrote, “If Oo Anatava Oo Anatava was made in the 90s.”

Reacting to the parody video of Oo Anatava from Pushpa featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, a social media user wrote, “So rightttt. 90s ka o antava,” another wrote, “Omg awesome,” a third user commented, “Top notch.”

The songs of Allu Arjun starrer have been a rage among audiences as the album is part of the top 5 charts on YT Music Charts. Srivalli is trending at number 1, followed by Oo Anatava Oo Anatava at 2nd position on YouTube and Sami Sami is trending at number 4.

Talking about the success, Pushpa music composer DSP had earlier said, “It’s a great feeling to see the album trending and I would like to thank the audiences for showering so much love across all the languages.”

