Must Watch: Comedy, Drama, & Mystery Await: "The Defective Detectives" Trailer Hits Screens Today!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 15:32
movie_image: 
The Defective Detectives

MUMBAI: After much anticipation, the trailer for "The Defective Detectives" by renowned writer and director Paritosh Painter and producer Rajeev Kuumar Saha under Saha & Sons Studios & Ideas The Entertainment Co presentation, has finally hit the screens today.

The trailer promises an exhilarating mix of humour, thrill, suspense, and all the perfect masala that audiences crave for in a Bollywood comedy-suspense drama.

The plot revolves around three friends, Shree, Aditya, and Manav, each with their unique abilities - blind, deaf, and dumb respectively. Facing financial troubles, they embark on a journey to start a detective agency, believing that God compensates one ability with a special one. It's a humorous take on how anybody, regardless of physical disabilities, can achieve greatness with gumption and grit.

Smartly concealing the main plot and details, the trailer hints at a hilarious yet thrilling ride as Maria, portrayed by Shweta Gulati, enlists the help of the specially-abled trio to bring the cheating Ganesh, played by Bharat Dabholkar, to justice. However, their elaborate plan faces obstacles when Inspector Alia, portrayed by Tejaswini Lonari, intervenes.

Already creating a buzz on social media, "The Defective Detectives" starring Paritosh Painter, Siddharth Jadhav, and Jayesh Thakkar in the lead, along with Johnny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Shweta Gulati, Jesse Lever, Bharat Dabholkar, and Tejaswini Lonari, in pivotal roles, has garnered attention for its unique concept and stellar cast. For the uninitiated, "The Defective Detectives"  has also earned accolades at over 10 international film festivals for its innovative storytelling and entertainment quotient.

Set to release in English, "The Defective Detectives" is poised to be a laughter and suspense filled extravaganza that promises to leave audiences in splits and also keep them booked onto their seats. Stay tuned for its theatrical release and get ready to embark on a joyous journey with Shree, Aditya, and Manav!

comedy drama Mystery Await The Defective Detectives Rajeev Kuumar Saha Paritosh painter Sons Studios Shree Aditya Manav Instagram TellyChakkar
