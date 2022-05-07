Must Watch! Darlings’ teaser: Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of this dark comedy that will stream on Netflix

MUMBAI: We already know that Alia Bhatt is soon making her debut as a producer with Darlings. She is co-producing the film with Red Chillies Entertainment and the film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

She shared the glimpse of the film and it stars her, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles. This will also be her second collaboration with Red Chillies after the hit film Dear Zindagi that was a fresh plot, with it focusing on mental health and de-stigmatizing Therapy.

Alia Bhatt shared the teaser and wrote, “It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsonNetflix.” The teaser is about one and a half minute and takes us through the glimpses in the film and keeps us intrigued throughout. The narration talks about the famous scorpion and frog tale in Hindi.

The film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai and it seems like a quirky dark comedy. Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt seem to be stealing the limelight in the film and they play a mother-daughter duo in the film. There seems to be a romantic track between Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and the music is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

