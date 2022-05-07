Must Watch! Darlings’ teaser: Alia Bhatt drops glimpse of this dark comedy that will stream on Netflix

The film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai and it seems like a quirky dark comedy. Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt seem to be stealing the limelight in the film and they play a mother-daughter duo in the film.

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 14:49
movie_image: 
alia

MUMBAI: We already know that Alia Bhatt is soon making her debut as a producer with Darlings. She is co-producing the film with Red Chillies Entertainment and the film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

She shared the glimpse of the film and it stars her, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles. This will also be her second collaboration with Red Chillies after the hit film Dear Zindagi that was a fresh plot, with it focusing on mental health and de-stigmatizing Therapy.

Also read: Wow! Have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planned for Babymoon? Scroll down to know more

Alia Bhatt shared the teaser and wrote, “It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsonNetflix.” The teaser is about one and a half minute and takes us through the glimpses in the film and keeps us intrigued throughout. The narration talks about the famous scorpion and frog tale in Hindi.

The film is set in the backdrop of Mumbai and it seems like a quirky dark comedy. Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt seem to be stealing the limelight in the film and they play a mother-daughter duo in the film. There seems to be a romantic track between Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and the music is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj.

Also read: Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child

Credits: Pinkvilla


 

Alia Bhatt Vijay Varma Shefali Shah Roshan Matthew Darlings teaser Brahmastra Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan Highway TellyChakkar Bollywood Gangubai Kathiawadi Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 14:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Vipul D Shah on Optimystix Entertainment presenting Anandi Baa Aur Emily: We interviewed several girls across the USA, Canada, UK and many more and conducted almost 140 auditions
MUMBAI : Optimystix Entertainment has produced and presented a large variety of shows in the past several years. The...
Aruna Irani & Alok Nath reuniting for TV show on lines of Raja Babu? Here's what we know
MUMBAI : Popular veteran actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath are in talks to unite for an upcoming television show,...
STUNNING! From being the King of hearts, Shiva is all set to disguise as Maharaja this time in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The upcoming season has been pushed This is when the new season is all set to begin ?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth has been approached to be part of the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
Kahtron ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! Check out the shocking connection between Sriti Jha and Pratik Sehajpal
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?
OMG! Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan to join hands for This film?
Latest Video