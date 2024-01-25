Must watch! Emraan Hashmi gets called Don 3's Villian by paparazzi; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Fans have been curious about who will portray the antagonist in Don 3 ever since Farhan Akhtar said that Ranveer Singh will play the protagonist role. There have been circulating rumors recently that Emraan Hashmi will be playing the antagonist in Don 3. The makers haven't yet released an official statement, though.

Amidst all of this, Emraan was sighted at the Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 24. Before going inside the office, he was observed getting out of his navy blue Mercedes-Maybach and posing for the cameras. This led to the actor being referred to as the "Don 3 villain." Hashmi responded to this by smiling and walking away while posing with a thumbs-up.

Likes and comments flooded in from all across social media as soon as the video published. "Haan After Tiger 3," one person commented, while another said, "Don 3 me hero ho ya villian dono me acha lagega."

Regarding Don 3, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the lead in the first two Don films, which were released in 2006 and 2011, and has been replaced by Ranveer. Amitabh Bachchan played the title character in Don, which came out in 1978. The female lead in Don 3 has not yet been revealed.

Regarding his career, Emraan most recently starred alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. He performed the part of former ISI deputy director general Aatish Rehman. For his role in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in "Tiger 3," Emraan Hashmi was showered with love and gratitude.

On January 7, "Tiger 3" was made available on an OTT platform, following a successful run in theaters. Emraan Hashmi expressed his happiness at its OTT release by saying, "I'm thrilled that the audience showered love on me when 'Tiger 3' hit theaters, turning it into a major success. Now, they are once again showing their love as the film is released on streaming platforms. This underscores the connection the film, its story, and its characters have made with the audience's hearts."

