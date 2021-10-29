MUST WATCH! Emraan Hashmi reacts to comments on Dybbuk’s Trailer

Before spooking everyone with the horror in his latest release Dybbuk, Emraan Hashmi made a fun video reacting to the comments on the trailer of the film
MUMBAI: Five years after Raaz: Reboot, Emraan Hashmi has returned to the horror genre with his latest release Dybbuk, which opened today on Amazon Prime Video. Also featuring Nikita Dutta, the horror film takes the audience on a thrilling and spooky ride and before he scares the audience with the film, Emraan thought of making them laugh a little by reacting to the audience’s comments on the trailer of Dybbuk.
The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and was well-received for his spooky environment and the scary level that the trailer was able to take the audience to. So, naturally the comments had to be good too.
While one user commented, “Emraan Hashmi + Horror = This couple is made for each other,” Emraan quipped, “I thought you’d be talking about me and my wife.” But he also agreed with the fan as he admitted to horror being his favourite genre, saying, “It’s indeed a couple made in heaven.”
See video here:
Another user commented, “Emraan is always standing out of the crowd, a true artist!! Best of Luck.” A humbled Emraan responded by saying that he always tries to do something new and unique for his fans and his audience and Dybbuk is a part of that process.
The actor agreed with the user who called Dybbuk’s trailer a “masterpiece”, sharing that amongst the trailer of all his or all Hindi horror film’s trailer, Dybbuk’s is indeed a masterpiece. He also suggested the audience to watch the film alone with the lights off at night to get the perfect feel of the film.
Dybbuk starring Emraan Hashmi alongside Nikita Dutta is an official remake of 2017 Malayalam blockbuster film, Ezra and marks the digital debut of Emraan. Written and directed by Jay K, Dybbuk premiered today on Amazon Prime Video.
Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.