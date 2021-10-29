MUST WATCH! Emraan Hashmi reacts to comments on Dybbuk’s Trailer

MUMBAI: Five years after Raaz: Reboot, Emraan Hashmi has returned to the horror genre with his latest release Dybbuk, which opened today on Amazon Prime Video. Also featuring Nikita Dutta, the horror film takes the audience on a thrilling and spooky ride and before he scares the audience with the film, Emraan thought of making them laugh a little by reacting to the audience’s comments on the trailer of Dybbuk.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! “Would love to do horror comedies” – Emraan Hashmi on types of movies he looks forward to doing, his relation with horror movies, and much more

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and was well-received for his spooky environment and the scary level that the trailer was able to take the audience to. So, naturally the comments had to be good too.

While one user commented, “Emraan Hashmi + Horror = This couple is made for each other,” Emraan quipped, “I thought you’d be talking about me and my wife.” But he also agreed with the fan as he admitted to horror being his favourite genre, saying, “It’s indeed a couple made in heaven.”

See video here: