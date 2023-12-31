Must Watch! Epic New Year's Movie Marathon: 40 Bollywood Gems to Spark Joy and Begin 2024 with Cinematic Bliss

MUMBAI: As the New Year knocks on our doors, it's time to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new with open arms and, of course, some fantastic Bollywood films. Whether you're planning a solo movie night or a cozy gathering with friends and family, our carefully curated list of 40 movies is your ultimate guide to a memorable New Year's Eve.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Three inseparable friends navigate the twists of love, friendship, and adulthood in this heartwarming classic.

Lakshya (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Synopsis: Join Karan Shergill's journey from aimlessness to purpose as he discovers his 'lakshya' in the Indian Army during the Kargil War.

Swades (2004)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Synopsis: Mohan's quest to find his roots leads to advocating for reform in his village, making this a compelling New Year's watch.

Sholay (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Thakur Baldev Singh hires Jai and Veeru to catch dangerous dacoit Gabbar Singh, seeking vengeance for his family.

Agneepath (1990)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Synopsis: Vijay's journey from seeking revenge for his father's death to becoming an underworld figure unfolds in this gripping tale.

Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Synopsis: Aditya's life takes a turn when he meets the free-spirited Geet on a train, transforming his perspective on life.

Omkara (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Omkara, an influential gang leader, faces tragic consequences due to jealousy and manipulation within his inner circle.

Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Synopsis: Join the Khosla family's journey as they reclaim their land, showcasing resilience against corruption and deceit.

Don (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Synopsis: DCP D’Silva enlists a lookalike to uncover criminal kingpin Don's secrets, leading to a suspenseful narrative.

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Synopsis: Harpreet Singh Bedi's journey from ridicule to creating a parallel business makes for an inspiring and entertaining watch.

Singh Is Kinng (2008)

IMDb Rating: 5.7

Synopsis: This comedic adventure follows Happy Singh's escapades, adding a dose of laughter to your New Year's celebration.

A Wednesday (2008)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: A nameless man's demand for terrorists' release in exchange for defusing bombs keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Synopsis: Om, a junior artist, reincarnates to avenge his murder, weaving a tale of love, revenge, and Bollywood glamour.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Synopsis: Rahul's journey to reunite his family after being banished unfolds in this emotional rollercoaster of love and reconciliation.

Sehar (2005)

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Synopsis: Ajay Kumar's battle against organized crime as a police officer forms the gritty backdrop of this crime drama.

Queen (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Synopsis: Rani's solo honeymoon journey of self-discovery takes unexpected turns, making this a delightful and empowering watch.

Andhadhun (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Synopsis: A blind pianist becomes entangled in a series of mysterious events, leading to a thrilling and unpredictable narrative.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Synopsis: Sid Mehra's coming-of-age story explores self-discovery, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams in this heartwarming tale.

Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Synopsis: Rohit, with the help of an extraterrestrial friend, discovers his extraordinary abilities, creating a magical and uplifting experience.

PK (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: A stranger, known as PK, questions societal norms and religious beliefs, leading to a humorous and thought-provoking journey.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Munna's comical journey from a goon to a fake doctor brings humor and heart, addressing societal issues with a light touch.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Synopsis: Aman's selfless love transforms the lives of those around him, creating a beautiful and emotional narrative.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and his top 10 favourite films of all time

Lagaan (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Bhuvan leads a team of villagers in a high-stakes cricket match against British rulers, blending sports and patriotism seamlessly.

3 Idiots (2009)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Synopsis: Rancho's unorthodox approach to education and life inspires laughter and introspection, making this a must-watch.

Chak De! India (2007)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Synopsis: Coach Kabir Khan guides the Indian women's hockey team to redemption, showcasing the power of determination and teamwork.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: A group of friends, while filming a documentary, gets entangled in political corruption, leading to a powerful and emotional narrative.

Barfi! (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Barfi, a deaf and mute man, navigates love and friendship in this heartwarming tale, filled with sweetness and emotion.

Dangal (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Synopsis: Mahavir Singh Phogat's determination to train his daughters in wrestling challenges societal norms, resulting in an inspiring and gripping story.

Kahaani (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Vidya Bagchi's search for her missing husband unveils a series of twists and turns, creating a suspenseful and engaging thriller.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Synopsis: Rizwan Khan's journey to meet the President and clear his name explores themes of love, acceptance, and resilience.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Raj and Simran's iconic love story defies cultural barriers, making this a timeless romance that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Synopsis: Nandini's journey between love and duty creates a poignant and emotional narrative, enhanced by soul-stirring music.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Synopsis: Rahul and Anjali's journey from friendship to love unfolds in this classic tale of romance, friendship, and destiny.

Darr (1993)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Synopsis: Rahul's obsession with Kiran creates a chilling and suspenseful narrative, exploring themes of love, fear, and psychological turmoil.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Synopsis: Dev and Maya's complex journey explores love, infidelity, and societal expectations in this thought-provoking drama.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Synopsis: A series of comedic misunderstandings and hilarious situations make this a perfect choice for a lighthearted New Year's celebration.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Munna's encounters with the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi add humor and depth to this heartwarming and socially relevant film.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Synopsis: Milkha Singh's journey from tragedy to triumph in the world of athletics creates an inspiring and motivational cinematic experience.

Barfi! (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Synopsis: Barfi, a deaf and mute man, navigates love and friendship in this heartwarming tale, filled with sweetness and emotion.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Synopsis: The dysfunctional Mehra family's cruise journey becomes a comedic and emotional rollercoaster, exploring love, relationships, and societal expectations.

Also Read: Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Thriller Movies That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seats: From Drishyam to Kahaani

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Scoopwhoop



